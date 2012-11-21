BRIEF-United Community Banks sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share
* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,237.2000 31/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,981.4200 30/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,153.3300 29/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,196.5100 27/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,125.7400 26/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,084.9000 25/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 24/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 23/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,848.6300 22/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,291.0000 20/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,328.7300 19/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,316.5200 18/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,155.9400 17/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,152.7800 16/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,080.2900 15/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,992.2000 13/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,063.6800 12/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,125.8700 11/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,996.1700 10/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,013.3200 09/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,963.4700 08/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,696.4600 06/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,689.0000 05/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,601.6400 04/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,641.4300 03/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 02/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 01/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,420.5000 29/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,360.6100 28/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,144.3200 27/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,038.2600 26/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,192.3100 25/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,130.1100 24/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,122.5700 22/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,195.7200 21/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,243.4800 20/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,155.0800 19/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,136.0400 18/09 3,172.5000 21/09 2,946.4300 17/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,255.7000 15/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,481.2400 14/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,221.2400 13/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,187.3400 12/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,342.4800 11/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,146.0900 10/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,188.1700 08/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,171.0000 07/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,947.0500 06/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,961.4300 05/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,096.5500 04/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,132.0200 03/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,393.6800 01/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,301.2000 31/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,175.7400 30/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,262.0100 29/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,249.5700 28/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,244.1700 27/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,219.7500 25/08 3,156.9000 07/09 2,939.2100 23/08 3,100.7800 24/08 2,974.5500 22/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,006.9800 21/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,300.0800 20/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,301.5000 18/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,276.4300 17/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,192.0700 16/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 15/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 14/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 U.S. homebuilding fell in January as the construction of multi-family housing projects dropped, but upward revisions to the prior month's data and a jump in permits to a one-year high suggested the housing recovery remained on track.
BERLIN, Feb 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted on Thursday she did not know how closely Germany's spies cooperated with their U.S. counterparts until 2015, well after an uproar over reports of U.S. bugging of her cellphone.