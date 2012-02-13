Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India raised its bank rate to 9.50 percent from 6.00 percent with immediate effect, to align it with the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, the central bank said.

The rate at the MSF, which is an additional liquidity window for banks, is 100 basis points above the RBI's repo rate and now stands at 9.50 percent.

"This (rate change) should be viewed and understood as one-time technical adjustment ... rather than a change in the monetary policy stance," the RBI said in a release on Monday.

"Henceforth, whenever there is an adjustment of the MSF rate, the Reserve Bank will consider and align the bank rate with the revised MSF rate."

Bank rate is the rate at which RBI buys or re-discount bills of exchange or other commercial paper eligible for purchase, the statement said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)