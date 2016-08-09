MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian banks' clean-up of bad
loans is on track, a central bank deputy governor said on
Tuesday, expecting their provision coverage ratio to improve.
"Our sense is that they are very much on the track of the
clean-up," Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra
told analysts on a conference call after the central bank held
key policy rates.
Last month, an RBI report pegged gross bad loans at Indian
banks rising to 8.5 percent of total assets by March 2017 from
7.6 percent in March 2016 in case of central bank ordering them
to conduct a second round of asset quality reviews.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)