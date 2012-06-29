MUMBAI, June 29 Indian banks' non-food credit growth slowed to 16.5 percent in May, compared with 21.9 percent in the year ago period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The deceleration in non-food credit was led by commercial real estate, where growth was only 2.8 percent, sharply down from 19.9 percent in the year ago, the RBI's monthly data showed.

The growth in credit to industry, services, non-banking financial institutions, as well as personal loans, also declined in May.

The only sector that showed an increase was agriculture, where credit growth was 14.6 percent, compared with 12.8 percent a year ago, the data showed.

In the month to June 15, loan growth remained sluggish, growing only 1.4 percent, reflecting poor business sentiment, the RBI data had shown on Wednesday.

However, in the fortnight ending June 15, bank loans were up 17.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)