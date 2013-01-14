MUMBAI Jan 14 The Indian government has extended a 2 percent interest payment subsidy on rupee export credits to March 31, 2014 for certain employment-oriented sectors, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The scheme was supposed to end on March 31 this year.

Sectors including handicrafts, carpet manufacturing and handlooms will be able to benefit, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)