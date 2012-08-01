MUMBAI Aug 1 India's current account deficit
could be less in the current fiscal year ending March 2013,
compared with the previous fiscal, Reserve Bank of India
governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday at a post-policy
conference call with analysts.
For fiscal year 2011/12, India's current account deficit was
$78.2 billion, deeper than the $46 billion deficit in 2010/11.
The RBI left its key interest rate unchanged at 8 percent on
Tuesday for the second straight review, showing that bringing
down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as
economic conditions deteriorate.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)