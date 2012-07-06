(In July 5 item, corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say
MUMBAI, July 5 The Reserve Bank of India has
allowed companies to continue to buy back foreign currency
convertible bonds (FCCBs) under the approval route, it said on
Thursday.
The central bank will consider proposals from Indian
companies for buyback of FCCBs, if the buyback value is at a
minimum discount of 5 percent on the accreted value, it said in
a statement.
The buyback scheme would lapse after March 31, the RBI said.
Indian companies face convertible bond redemptions of nearly
$5.5 billion this year. A sharp economic and corporate growth
slowdown, weakening of the rupee that hit record lows last month
and a plunge in stock values have made the debt obligation very
costly for some companies.
