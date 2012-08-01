MUMBAI Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India does not
see huge amount of forward dollar sales contracts maturing in
one single month and therefore does not expect rupee liquidity
to be hit, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank,
said on Wednesday.
He was speaking at the post-policy conference call with
analysts, a day after the RBI left its key interest rate
unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday for the second straight
review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is
its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate.
The central bank has been intervening in the foreign
exchange market through spot and forward dollar sales. The
outstanding amount of forward dollar sales contract is over $10
billion.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Sunil Nair)