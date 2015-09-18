BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
MUMBAI, Sept 18 The head of India's central bank, under pressure from the government and corporates to cut rates, said on Friday that his greatest task would be to keep inflation low not just now, but also in the future.
Pressure on the Reserve Bank of India increased this week, after inflation dived to a new low in August, thanks to falling commodity prices. Adding to that, the United States kept rates steady on Thursday.
RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, however, said any move in India would have to consider long-term inflation implications.
"(The) key task is to keep inflation low, not just today but well into the future," he told a gathering of industrialists and bankers in Mumbai. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.