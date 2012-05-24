* Sovereign bonds not being contemplated right now - RBI
chief
* Rupee up after RBI chief says dollar sales to oil cos an
option
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUSSOORIE, India, May 24 The Reserve Bank of
India may consider directly selling dollars to oil marketing
companies in an attempt to arrest a further fall in the rupee,
which has hit record lows for seven consecutive sessions.
"That's been an issue on the table. I am not ruling it out,
I am also not saying that we will do it right now. It's an open
issue, we have done it the past. At the moment we have not done
it so far," the RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters
following a central bank board meeting on Thursday.
After his comments, the rupee strengthened to close at
55.65/66 to the dollar, clocking a gain for the day. Earlier in
the day it hit a record low of 56.40.
While selling dollars directly to oil importers would ease
volatility in the forex market, it would also deplete India's
foreign exchange reserves given the country's large oil import
bill.
Another possible measure to bolster the rupee, the issuance
of a sovereign bond, is not under discussion for now, Subbarao
said.
"I cannot say in favour or out of favour. We have done it in
the past and it might be done in the future. But it is not
something that is being contemplated right now," Subbarao said.
Some in the market have suggested that, to attract dollars,
India could issue a sovereign-guaranteed bond through State Bank
of India to non-resident Indians at attractive interest
rates, similar to the Indian Millennium Deposits issued in 2000.
Such a move would increase India's debt and interest liability.
Earlier in the day, the rupee plunged to a record
low as global risk aversion combined with worries about India's
fiscal and current account deficits and investors shrugged off
India's late-Wednesday move to raise petrol prices.
Over the last month, the central bank has taken several
administrative measures and has sold dollars in the market in
order to prop up the rupee. Last week, it told exporters to sell
half the foreign currency in their accounts and made it easier
for the market to absorb large foreign exchange transactions.
"As we all understand, the rupee movement is a function of
the external situation as well as developments in our current
account, capital account and balance of payments," Subbarao
said.
"Some structural changes are necessary for improvement in
the current account," he said, adding the RBI would do whatever
is needed in line with its policies. The RBI is officially
agnostic about the level of the rupee but takes measures to ease
volatility.
The government has been widely criticised for lack of bold
measures to address its twin deficits, which has further dented
investor sentiment and hurt the rupee.
The RBI governor said fiscal consolidation was needed to
bring down headline inflation, which accelerated in April to
7.23 percent as price pressures for food, fuel and manufactured
items all picked up.
(Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Tony Munroe)