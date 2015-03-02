(Repeats to link to separate chain of alerts)
NEW DELHI, March 2 The Indian government and
Reserve Bank of India have signed a monetary policy framework
deal that will set a central target for consumer price inflation
of 4 percent for the 2016/17 fiscal year, the finance ministry
said on Monday.
The inflation target will be symmetrical, seeking to keep
consumer price growth within two percentage points either side
of the central target. It would require the RBI to report to the
government if inflation strays outside the target corridor.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)