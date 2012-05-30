BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
MUMBAI, May 30 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.3 percent as on May 18, compared with a 13.4 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH
(versus two weeks ago, in pct)
May 18, 2012 May 4, 2012
13.3 13.4
Money supply was 75,568.3 billion rupees as of May 18 compared with 75,472.1 billion rupees on May 4, the central bank said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.0 pct 60.3 pct 64.7 pct NZ govt bonds: 62.5 pct 63.2 pct 67.6 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 6.3 pct 9.7 pct -----------------------------