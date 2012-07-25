Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI, July 25 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 14.3 percent as on July 13, compared with a 13.2 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.9 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was at 77,301.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of July 13, compared with 77,255.6 billion rupees on June 29, the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 9.5 percent in the week to July 20, compared with 13.3 percent a year ago.
It also said currency in circulation grew 13.1 percent year-on-year in the week to July 20, compared with 15.1 percent a year ago.
($1 = 56.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
