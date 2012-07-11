BRIEF-International Personal Finance names Justin Lockwood as CFO
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer
MUMBAI, July 11 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.2 percent as on June 29, compared with a 13.8 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.4 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 77,255.6 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of June 29 compared with 76,216.5 billion rupees on June 15, the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.8 percent in the week to July 6, compared with 13.0 percent a year ago.
It also said currency in circulation grew 13.3 percent year-on-year in the week to July 6, compared with 14.9 percent a year ago.
($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Liu Jipeng and Li Hancheng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, Feb 23 New reforms to pensions and income tax that Greece will have to undertake to qualify for more loans will have no "net" fiscal impact, its finance minister said on Thursday.