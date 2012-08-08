MUMBAI, Aug 8 India's M3 money supply
rose an annual 13.5 percent as on July 27, compared
with a 14.3 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.7 percent growth
a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was at 77,338.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion)
as of July 27, compared with 77,301.2 billion rupees on July 13,
the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.9
percent in the week to Aug. 3 compared with 15.1 percent a year
ago.
It also said currency in circulation grew 12.4 percent
year-on-year in the week to Aug. 3, compared with 15.2 percent a
year ago.
($1 = 55.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)