UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 7, the same rate as in the preceding two-weeks and compared with 16.8 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Money supply was 78,183.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of Sept. 7, compared with 77,900.4 billion rupees on Aug. 24, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 7.9 percent in the week to Sept. 14 compared with 16.4 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 14, compared with 14.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts