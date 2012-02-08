Apple says new California headquarters to open in April
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated the central bank will continue to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) and said there was no decision to stop them.
OMOs will be done in response to the overnight cash rate and banks' daily borrowing from the RBI's repo counter under its liquidity adjustment facility, Gokarn said on the sidelines of a Bank of America event.
The RBI has so far bought 806.7 billion rupees ($16.39 billion)of bonds via OMOs since November, but contrary to market expectation has not yet announced a new round of purchases for this week so far.
($1=49.12 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
BERLIN, Feb 22 Greece doesn't need a debt haircut at the moment, International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, adding that debt restructuring and interest rate cuts on bailout loans were necessary.
