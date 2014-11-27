MUMBAI Nov 27 India's central bank issued on
Thursday final guidelines for companies seeking to set up
so-called payments banks and small finance banks in a bid to
expand banking services to more people and small businesses.
Payments banks can accept deposits and remittances but
cannot provide loans. Small finance banks are aimed at lending
to "unserved and underserved sections including small business
units", the Reserve Bank of India said.
Large state-run entities and business houses will not be
allowed to set up small finance banks, which will have to comply
with statutory reserve requirements.
Companies will have to apply by Jan. 16 next year for
licences in both categories, and the central bank said it would
consider more applications at a later stage.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Devidutta Tripathy and
Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)