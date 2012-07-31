BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India has scope to cut interest rates during this calendar year, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a news conference after the central bank's policy review, though he declined to elaborate further.
Subbarao said fiscal measures from the government would not necessarily prompt the central bank to take monetary policy action.
Earlier today, the RBI left key policy rates unchanged, citing persistent inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: