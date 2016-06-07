(Fixes headline)
MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India may
step in to supply dollars in case of extreme volatlity once a
concessional swap facility for non-residents starts to mature in
coming months, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday,
though he warned markets not to be complacent.
Rajan said the outflow from the concessional swap facility
to get foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B)
deposits could be $20 billion.
The RBI governor reiterated the central bank's commitment to
supply short-term funds into the banking system and said the
transmission of policy rate cuts remains a work in progress.
Earlier today, the RBI left its key policy rates unchanged,
while cautiously signalling it could cut later this year if
monsoon rains, and other factors, dampen upward pressure on food
prices.
(Reporting by India newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)