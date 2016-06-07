NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of
India will focus on achieving 5 percent consumer price inflation
by end-March, Governor Raghuram Rajan said, after the central
bank expressed concerns over an upside risk to that target at
its policy review on Tuesday.
"For now, what is primarily in our mind is meeting the 5
percent target."
The RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent
but kept room for further cuts open, though it raised concerns
over upward pressure on food and commodity prices.
Rajan also said the central bank was armed with significant
foreign exchange reserves and the longer maturity profile of its
external debt would enable it to handle global shocks such as
the possibility of Britain's exit from the eurozone, though it
could create short-term volatility in India's financial markets.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Swati
Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)