BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 9 The Reserve Bank of India may decide its interest rates through the monetary policy committee in October, outgoing RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, shortly after leaving key repo rate unchanged.
At his final policy review after inflation hit a nearly two-year high, Rajan said the policy stance remains "accommodative."
Under the changes, passed by parliament last month, a six-member monetary policy council will set interest rates by majority, with a casting vote for the central bank governor in the event of a tie.
"My hope is that the next monetary policy statement will be by the proposed monetary policy committee. The committee to select outside members of the MPC has commenced the process," Rajan told reporters at a press meet after shortly releasing the policy review.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.