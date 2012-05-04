CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 03/05@ 61.49 02/05@ 94.56 30/04@ 105.53 28/04@ 92.91 27/04@ 92.91 26/04@ 89.77 25/04@ 93.41 24/04@ 92.32 23/04@ 89.69 21/04@ 79.39 20/04@ 54.85 19/04@ 79.60 18/04@ 47.90 17/04@ 50.37 16/04@ 51.87 13/04@ 49.13 12/04@ 49.13 11/04@ 51.28 10/04@ 44.38 09/04@ 51.36 07/04@ 93.17 04/04@ 50.37 03/04@ 52.40 02/04@ 54.07 30/03@ 65.52 29/03 107.60 28/03 93.55 27/03 60.42 26/03 65.47 24/03 79.42 22/03 89.44 21/03 64.49 20/03 64.35 19/03 64.35 16/03 71.85 15/03 69.33 14/03 94.98 13/03 61.85 12/03 81.20 09/03 70.98 07/03 94.45 06/03 59.52 05/03 49.02 02/03 50.48 01/03 78.78 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.