BRIEF-Jiangsu Dagang's chairman resigns due to change in job role
Sept 16 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 13/09^ 396.28 12/09@@@@ 436.69 11/09@@@@ 436.69 10/09@@@@ 436.81 07/09@@@@ 435.94 06/09@@@@ 330.29 05/09@@@@ 421.23 04/09@@@ 426.11 03/09@@@ 426.11 02/09@@ 426.54 31/08@@ 276.69 30/08@@ 398.34 29/08@@ 426.18 28/08@ 428.54 27/08@ 429.04 26/08##### 430.83 24/08##### 355.34 23/08##### 389.00 22/08##### 419.32 21/08##### 419.53 20/08##### 419.05 19/08##### 419.54 17/08##### 328.30 16/08##### 373.81 14/08##### 419.34 13/08##### 419.29 12/08#### 419.38 10/08### 325.80 08/08### 348.07 07/08### 414.95 06/08## 419.62 05/08## 368.57 02/08## 343.72 01/08# 417.42 31/07""""" 440.67 30/07""""" 440.77 29/07""""" 439.67 27/07"""" 436.30 26/07"""" 314.78 25/07"""" 330.27 24/07""" 375.46 23/07""" 275.26 22/07""" 333.26 20/07""" 245.12 19/07""" 250.12 18/07""" 254.21 17/07""" 299.03 16/07""" 301.79 15/07""" 169.41 13/07""" 198.34 12/07""" 198.74 11/07""" 214.63 10/07""" 183.70 09/07""" 207.00 08/07""" 254.36 06/07""" 152.20 05/07""" 149.20 04/07""" 168.07 03/07""" 170.14 02/07"" 164.93 01/07" 168.62 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @ - Includes 85.16 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap #####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """"" - Includes 120.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """" - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """ - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap "" - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap " - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
HONG KONG, March 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets weakened slightly on Tuesday as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed Reserve's perceived interest rates hike next week.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Hong Kong stocks were firm on Tuesday, as Chinese Internet giant Tencent led tech shares higher for the second day, after Beijing identified the sector as key to China's economic restructuring.