BRIEF-BMO introduces free unlimited Interac e-Transfer transactions for all everyday bank plans
* Bank of Montreal - Will offer free Interac e-Transfer transactions on all everyday bank plans
Sept 5 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 04/09@@@ 426.11 03/09@@@ 426.11 02/09@@ 426.54 31/08@@ 276.69 30/08@@ 398.34 29/08@@ 426.18 28/08@ 428.54 27/08@ 429.04 26/08##### 430.83 24/08##### 355.34 23/08##### 389.00 22/08##### 419.32 21/08##### 419.53 20/08##### 419.05 19/08##### 419.54 17/08##### 328.30 16/08##### 373.81 14/08##### 419.34 13/08##### 419.29 12/08#### 419.38 10/08### 325.80 08/08### 348.07 07/08### 414.95 06/08## 419.62 05/08## 368.57 02/08## 343.72 01/08# 417.42 31/07""""" 440.67 30/07""""" 440.77 29/07""""" 439.67 27/07"""" 436.30 26/07"""" 314.78 25/07"""" 330.27 24/07""" 375.46 23/07""" 275.26 22/07""" 333.26 20/07""" 245.12 19/07""" 250.12 18/07""" 254.21 17/07""" 299.03 16/07""" 301.79 15/07""" 169.41 13/07""" 198.34 12/07""" 198.74 11/07""" 214.63 10/07""" 183.70 09/07""" 207.00 08/07""" 254.36 06/07""" 152.20 05/07""" 149.20 04/07""" 168.07 03/07""" 170.14 02/07"" 164.93 01/07" 168.62 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @ - Includes 85.16 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap #####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """"" - Includes 120.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """" - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """ - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap "" - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap " - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
March 1 CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait's senior unsecured notes to be issued under the country's upcoming global medium-term note programme an expected rating of 'AA(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), w