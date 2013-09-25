Sept 25
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
24/09^^ 433.47
23/09^^ 429.86
21/09^^ 373.13
20/09^^ 383.81
19/09^ 433.07
18/09^ 434.57
17/09^ 434.57
16/09^ 434.62
14/09^ 434.77
13/09^ 396.28
12/09@@@@ 436.69
11/09@@@@ 436.69
10/09@@@@ 436.81
07/09@@@@ 435.94
06/09@@@@ 330.29
05/09@@@@ 421.23
04/09@@@ 426.11
03/09@@@ 426.11
02/09@@ 426.54
31/08@@ 276.69
30/08@@ 398.34
29/08@@ 426.18
28/08@ 428.54
27/08@ 429.04
26/08##### 430.83
24/08##### 355.34
23/08##### 389.00
22/08##### 419.32
21/08##### 419.53
20/08##### 419.05
19/08##### 419.54
17/08##### 328.30
16/08##### 373.81
14/08##### 419.34
13/08##### 419.29
12/08#### 419.38
10/08### 325.80
08/08### 348.07
07/08### 414.95
06/08## 419.62
05/08## 368.57
02/08## 343.72
01/08# 417.42
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@ - Includes 85.16 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
#####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
