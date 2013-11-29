Nov 29
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
28/11^^ 394.1
27/11^^ 419.61
26/11^^ 419.61
25/11^^ 417.79
23/11^ 416.64
22/11^ 385.68
21/11^ 427.17
20/11^ 427.91
19/11~~~~ 432.30
18/11~~~~ 424.72
16/11~~~ 442.17
14/11~~~ 371.55
13/11~~ 434.16
12/11~~ 434.26
11/11~~ 433.80
09/11~~ 335.80
08/11~~ 402.35
07/11~~ 434.28
06/11~~ 393.22
05/11~~ 390.22
01/11~ 384.04
31/10~ 430.90
30/10~ 428.05
29/10~ 423.27
28/10# 426.68
26/10# 377.85
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)