BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
Feb 6 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 31/01*** 401.16 30/01*** 449.66 29/01** 499.49 28/01* 460.69 27/01* 436.26 25/01* 442.39 24/01* 315.34 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 31/12# 478.08 30/12# 474.35 28/12# 448.28 27/12# 428.97 26/12# 449.39 24/12# 449.99 23/12# 444.34 21/12# 403.60 20/12# 351.90 19/12# 443.60 18/12# 429.28 17/12# 417.19 16/12# 367.17 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.