Nov 1
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
31/10~ 430.90
30/10~ 428.05
29/10~ 423.27
28/10# 426.68
26/10# 377.85
25/10# 404.26
24/10# 429.34
23/10# 428.95
22/10# 436.32
21/10# 429.20
19/10# 427.10
18/10# 378.09
17/10# 414.61
15/10^^^^^ 420.52
14/10^^^^^ 421.58
12/10^^^^^ 361.35
11/10^^^^^ 387.18
10/10^^^^^ 420.33
09/10^^^^^ 344.68
08/10^^^^^ 410.26
07/10^^^^^ 416.59
05/10^^^^^ 374.41
04/10^^^^^ 382.32
03/10^^^^^ 421.64
01/10^^^^ 429.36
30/09^^^^ 427.04
28/09^^^^ 361.06
27/09^^^^ 386.66
26/09^^^ 426.79
25/09^^ 432.18
24/09^^ 433.47
23/09^^ 429.86
21/09^^ 373.13
20/09^^ 383.81
19/09^ 433.07
18/09^ 434.57
17/09^ 434.57
16/09^ 434.62
14/09^ 434.77
13/09^ 396.28
12/09@@@@ 436.69
11/09@@@@ 436.69
10/09@@@@ 436.81
07/09@@@@ 435.94
06/09@@@@ 330.29
05/09@@@@ 421.23
04/09@@@ 426.11
03/09@@@ 426.11
02/09@@ 426.54
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^- Includes 52.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^- Includes 59.77 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
^^^ - Includes 62.47 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
@@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)