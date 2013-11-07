China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
Nov 7 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 06/11~~ 393.22 05/11~~ 390.22 01/11~ 384.04 31/10~ 430.90 30/10~ 428.05 29/10~ 423.27 28/10# 426.68 26/10# 377.85 25/10# 404.26 24/10# 429.34 23/10# 428.95 22/10# 436.32 21/10# 429.20 19/10# 427.10 18/10# 378.09 17/10# 414.61 15/10^^^^^ 420.52 14/10^^^^^ 421.58 12/10^^^^^ 361.35 11/10^^^^^ 387.18 10/10^^^^^ 420.33 09/10^^^^^ 344.68 08/10^^^^^ 410.26 07/10^^^^^ 416.59 05/10^^^^^ 374.41 04/10^^^^^ 382.32 03/10^^^^^ 421.64 01/10^^^^ 429.36 30/09^^^^ 427.04 28/09^^^^ 361.06 27/09^^^^ 386.66 26/09^^^ 426.79 25/09^^ 432.18 24/09^^ 433.47 23/09^^ 429.86 21/09^^ 373.13 20/09^^ 383.81 19/09^ 433.07 18/09^ 434.57 17/09^ 434.57 16/09^ 434.62 14/09^ 434.77 13/09^ 396.28 12/09@@@@ 436.69 11/09@@@@ 436.69 10/09@@@@ 436.81 07/09@@@@ 435.94 06/09@@@@ 330.29 05/09@@@@ 421.23 04/09@@@ 426.11 03/09@@@ 426.11 02/09@@ 426.54 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^- Includes 52.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^- Includes 59.77 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 62.47 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur