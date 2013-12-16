Dec 16 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 09/12^^^^^ 242.66 07/12^^^^ 170.22 06/12^^^^ 106.13 05/12^^^^ 159.58 04/12^^^ 140.95 03/12^^^ 169.75 02/12^^^ 242.33 30/11^^^ 260.01 29/11^^^ 369.86 28/11^^ 394.1 27/11^^ 419.61 26/11^^ 419.61 25/11^^ 417.79 23/11^ 416.64 22/11^ 385.68 21/11^ 427.17 20/11^ 427.91 19/11~~~~ 432.30 18/11~~~~ 424.72 16/11~~~ 442.17 14/11~~~ 371.55 13/11~~ 434.16 12/11~~ 434.26 11/11~~ 433.80 09/11~~ 335.80 08/11~~ 402.35 07/11~~ 434.28 06/11~~ 393.22 05/11~~ 390.22 01/11~ 384.04 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)