Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
16/01^ 487.51
15/01^ 487.51
13/01^ 486.16
11/01@ 410.66
10/01@ 426.61
09/01@ 447.47
08/01@ 449.98
07/01@ 425.11
06/01@ 340.65
04/01@ 207.60
03/01@ 197.95
02/01@ 246.15
01/01# 472.40
31/12# 478.08
30/12# 474.35
28/12# 448.28
27/12# 428.97
26/12# 449.39
24/12# 449.99
23/12# 444.34
21/12# 403.60
20/12# 351.90
19/12# 443.60
18/12# 429.28
17/12# 417.19
16/12# 367.17
14/12# 264.95
13/12# 209.16
12/12# 295.47
11/12# 231.17
10/12# 304.59
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.
^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent.
Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
# - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
