Nov 25 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 23/11^ 416.64 22/11^ 385.68 21/11^ 427.17 20/11^ 427.91 19/11~~~~ 432.30 18/11~~~~ 424.72 16/11~~~ 442.17 14/11~~~ 371.55 13/11~~ 434.16 12/11~~ 434.26 11/11~~ 433.80 09/11~~ 335.80 08/11~~ 402.35 07/11~~ 434.28 06/11~~ 393.22 05/11~~ 390.22 01/11~ 384.04 31/10~ 430.90 30/10~ 428.05 29/10~ 423.27 28/10# 426.68 26/10# 377.85 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)