BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 2 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 30/11^^^ 260.01 29/11^^^ 369.86 28/11^^ 394.1 27/11^^ 419.61 26/11^^ 419.61 25/11^^ 417.79 23/11^ 416.64 22/11^ 385.68 21/11^ 427.17 20/11^ 427.91 19/11~~~~ 432.30 18/11~~~~ 424.72 16/11~~~ 442.17 14/11~~~ 371.55 13/11~~ 434.16 12/11~~ 434.26 11/11~~ 433.80 09/11~~ 335.80 08/11~~ 402.35 07/11~~ 434.28 06/11~~ 393.22 05/11~~ 390.22 01/11~ 384.04 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.