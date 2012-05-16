(Repeats to fix alignment)

MUMBAI, May 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 914 billion rupees ($16.9 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00 15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00 14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00 11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00 10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00

09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00 08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00 07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00 04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00 04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00 03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00 27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00 26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00 25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00 24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00 23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00 20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00 20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00 19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 15/05 - - - - 7.00 14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 09/05 - - - - 7.00 08/05 - - - - 7.00 07/05 - - - - 7.00 04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00 03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 30/04 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 27/04 - - - - 7.00 26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00 25/04 - - - - 7.00 24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00

23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00 19/04 - - - - 7.00 18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 --------------------------------------------------------------

^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12.

@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays.

# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.

* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and.

* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)