BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday, it accepted all 18 bids for 260.15 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 02/08 18 260.15 18 260.15 8.00 01/08 25 473.95 25 473.95 8.00 31/07 26 553.40 26 553.40 8.00 30/07 26 488.95 26 488.95 8.00 27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00 27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00 26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00 25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00 24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00 23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00 20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00 19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00 18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00 17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00 16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00 13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00 13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00 12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00 11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00 10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00 09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00 06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00 05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00 04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00 03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00 29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00 29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00 28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00 27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00 26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00 25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00 22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00 21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00 20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00 19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 01/08 - - - - 7.00 31/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 30/07 - - - - 7.00 27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00 26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00 25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 24/07 - - - - 7.00 23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00 20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 18/07 - - - - 7.00 17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00 12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00 10/07 - - - - 7.00 09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00 06/07 - - - - 7.00 05/07 - - - - 7.00 04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00 03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00 29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00 28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00 27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00 26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/06 - - - - 7.00 20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00 19/06 - - - - 7.00 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 --------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.
* Signs framework agreement with SIT SpA for integration of the two companies