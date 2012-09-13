The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 16 bids for 322.35 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00 12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00 11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00 10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00 07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00 07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00 06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00 05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00 04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00 03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00 31/08 18 370.80 18 370.80 8.00 30/08 16 338.65 16 338.65 8.00 29/08 21 460.30 21 460.30 8.00 28/08 22 571.20 22 571.20 8.00 27/08 22 648.30 22 648.30 8.00 24/08@ 18 175.05 18 175.05 8.00 24/08 22 356.50 22 356.50 8.00 23/08 15 342.95 15 342.95 8.00 22/08 16 389.65 16 389.65 8.00 21/08 15 360.70 15 360.70 8.00 17/08 27 483.75 27 483.75 8.00 16/08 27 586.95 27 586.95 8.00 14/08 32 714.70 32 714.70 8.00 13/08 25 647.55 25 647.55 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 12/09 - - - - 7.00 11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/09 - - - - 7.00 07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00 06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00 05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00 04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00 03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 31/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 30/08 - - - - 7.00 29/08 - - - - 7.00 28/08 - - - - 7.00 27/08 - - - - 7.00 24/08 9 20.10 9 20.10 7.00 23/08 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00 22/08 2 0.90 2 0.90 7.00 21/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/08 2 2.05 2 2.05 7.00 16/08 - - - - 7.00 14/08 - - - - 7.00 13/08 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)