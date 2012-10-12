The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it received no bids at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 23 bids for 458.4 billion rupees ($8.7 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 12/10 23 458.40 23 458.40 8.00 11/10 29 692.65 29 692.65 8.00 10/10 25 633.25 25 633.25 8.00 09/10 26 652.95 26 652.95 8.00 08/10 25 611.80 25 611.80 8.00 05/10@ 13 102.35 13 102.35 8.00 05/10 8 118.35 8 118.35 8.00 04/10 4 68.50 4 68.50 8.00 03/10 6 139.30 6 139.30 8.00 01/10 27 689.60 27 689.60 8.00 28/09 32 854.40 32 854.40 8.00 27/09 30 602.70 30 602.70 8.00 26/09 25 565.00 25 565.00 8.00 25/09 29 797.60 29 797.60 8.00 24/09 29 801.30 29 801.30 8.00 21/09@ 21 281.25 21 281.25 8.00 21/09 23 491.85 23 491.85 8.00 20/09 31 852.95 31 852.95 8.00 18/09 24 681.25 24 681.25 8.00 17/09 17 536.55 17 536.55 8.00 14/09 21 551.20 21 551.20 8.00 13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00 12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00 11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00 10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00 07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00 07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00 06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00 05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00 04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00 03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00 31/08 18 370.80 18 370.80 8.00 30/08 16 338.65 16 338.65 8.00 29/08 21 460.30 21 460.30 8.00 28/08 22 571.20 22 571.20 8.00 27/08 22 648.30 22 648.30 8.00 24/08@ 18 175.05 18 175.05 8.00 24/08 22 356.50 22 356.50 8.00 23/08 15 342.95 15 342.95 8.00 22/08 16 389.65 16 389.65 8.00 21/08 15 360.70 15 360.70 8.00 17/08 27 483.75 27 483.75 8.00 16/08 27 586.95 27 586.95 8.00 14/08 32 714.70 32 714.70 8.00 13/08 25 647.55 25 647.55 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 12/10 - - - - 7.00 11/10 - - - - 7.00 10/10 - - - - 7.00 09/10 - - - - 7.00 08/10 - - - - 7.00 05/10 16 202.30 16 202.30 7.00 04/10 5 9.30 5 9.30 7.00 03/10 2 2.40 2 2.40 7.00 01/10 11 85.00 11 85.00 7.00 28/09 5 39.00 5 39.00 7.00 27/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 26/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 25/09 - - - - 7.00 24/09 - - - - 7.00 21/09 7 10.60 7 10.60 7.00 20/09 2 6.05 2 6.05 7.00 18/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/09 - - - - 7.00 14/09 - - - - 7.00 13/09 - - - - 7.00 12/09 - - - - 7.00 11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/09 - - - - 7.00 07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00 06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00 05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00 04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00 03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 31/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 30/08 - - - - 7.00 29/08 - - - - 7.00 28/08 - - - - 7.00 27/08 - - - - 7.00 24/08 9 20.10 9 20.10 7.00 23/08 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00 22/08 2 0.90 2 0.90 7.00 21/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/08 2 2.05 2 2.05 7.00 16/08 - - - - 7.00 14/08 - - - - 7.00 13/08 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)