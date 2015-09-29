Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a conference on the ''Regulatory Framework for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India'' at Gandhinagar in Gujarat in this April 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's 50 basis points cut in interest rates on Tuesday, saying it would boost confidence and economic growth.

The decision would also provide policy support, Jaitley told reporters, adding that the government was committed to meeting its fiscal deficit targets.

Earlier, the RBI cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.

