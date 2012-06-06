BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
MUMBAI, June 6 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.0 percent in the week to June 1, compared with 17.4 percent a year earlier.
The central bank also said currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in the week to June 1, compared with 16.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.