MUMBAI, Aug 29 India's year-on-year reserve money grew 6 percent in the week to Aug. 24, compared with 16.4 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Wednesday. It also said currency in circulation grew 13.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 24, compared with 14.8 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)