Israeli funds invest pension windfall in private equity abroad
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
Pune, INDIA, March 9 A number of preconditions need to be met before statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) can be cut, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.
Banks are required to invest at least 24 percent of their deposits in government bonds or other approved securities, but hold nearly 29 percent because of a lack of lending opportunities. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
BERLIN, Feb 14 Germany and France must work together to ensure a "balanced" approach in negotiations with Greece that keeps the euro zone intact, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials.
Feb 14 Oslo Bourse VPS Holding said: * Monobank to list on Merkur Market from Feb 16