April 24 Five Indian states raised a total of 47.15 billion rupees($894.69 million) via 10-year state development loans in line with the notified amount, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. amount accepted yield average yld

(bln rupees) (percent) 1. Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 9.14 9.1213 2. Kerala 10.00 10.00 9.14 9.1254 3. Mizoram 0.65 0.65 9.16 9.1600 4. Punjab 4.00 4.00 9.14 9.1235 5. West Bengal 25.00 25.00 9.31 9.2130

Total 47.15 47.15 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)