Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
April 24 Five Indian states raised a total of 47.15 billion rupees($894.69 million) via 10-year state development loans in line with the notified amount, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. amount accepted yield average yld
(bln rupees) (percent) 1. Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 9.14 9.1213 2. Kerala 10.00 10.00 9.14 9.1254 3. Mizoram 0.65 0.65 9.16 9.1600 4. Punjab 4.00 4.00 9.14 9.1235 5. West Bengal 25.00 25.00 9.31 9.2130
Total 47.15 47.15 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.