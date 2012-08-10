MUMBAI, Aug 10 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Aug. 14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)