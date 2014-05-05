NEW DELHI May 5 An investor consortium led by
Dutch pension fund asset manager APG Asset Management N.V. and
investment firm The Xander Group have formed a $300 million fund
to buy leased office assets in India, the companies said in a
statement.
The size of the fund can be increased to $500 million, and
it will invest in cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai,
Hyderabad and Pune as well as Delhi and nearby areas, the
companies said on Monday.
APG had pension assets of more than 352 billion euros ($488
billion) under management at February-end. Xander has committed
more than $2 billion of capital to India since 2005, mainly
across infrastructure, hospitality, retail and real estate.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)