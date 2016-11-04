MUMBAI Nov 4 Dutch pension fund APG Asset
Management and investment firm The Xander Group, backed by the
Rothschild family, are co-investing $450 million in retail
assets in India, boosting their combined investments in the
Indian real estate market.
In a statement on Friday, the two firms said they have
bought three shopping centres in the country for $300 million.
The remaining $150 million will be used to buy, or build new
retail real estate assets.
APG is investing 77 percent of the funds, Xander the rest.
In 2014, the two parties formed a $300 million venture aimed
at investing in commercial office space in major Indian cities.
Despite a surge in e-commerce, private equity investors like
Blackstone and Xander have sought malls in the fast
growing Indian market, betting that people will flock to stores
as more foreign brands open and online retailers ease their
aggressive discounting.
Indian malls, evolving from ramshackle collections of stores
to modern plazas, are seen as a gateway to brands that a growing
middle class aspires to own.
"It is hard to recreate the physical experience online,"
said Sachin Doshi, managing director and head of private real
estate investment for Asia Pacific at APG.
Consumer spending in India is set to top $3.6 trillion by
2020, and brands like Ikea, H&M and GAP are planning forays into
a country where new rules allow shops to open 24 hours a day.
For investors, a dearth of quality malls and growing demand
from retailers means faster rental growth and higher yields.
Retail rents in some malls have risen as much as 20 percent
over the past year, and shopping centre yields in India are
about 11 percent compared with 4.9 percent in Singapore and 4
percent in London, according to property consultant, Jones Lang
LaSalle.
The three shopping centres acquired by APG and Xander total
about 3.5 million square feet and are in Bengaluru and Chennai
in southern India, and Surat in the west. The new developments
will be in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune, Doshi said.
APG's total investment in Indian real estate, including this
deal, adds up to $800 million.
