MUMBAI May 21 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.74 million) in 10-year unsecured subordinate debt, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm has sought bids from arrangers on Wednesday and has said the issue will tentatively open on Thursday and close on Friday, the document showed.

($1 = 55.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)