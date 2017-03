MUMBAI, June 25 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has invited bids on Wednesday to raise 5 billion rupees ($83.64 million) through 80-days commercial paper, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bond sale by the state-run power financing company is rated A1+ by CARE, they said.

($1 = 59.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)