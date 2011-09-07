MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian state-run lender Rural Electrification Corp (REC) is planning a roadshow in late September or early October for a $200 million equivalent Swiss franc bond issue, a top company official told Reuters.

"We are waiting for approvals from the Ministry of Power," said H.D. Khunteta, chairman and managing director.

The company is looking to raise funds in the 5-year tenure and will hold roadshows in Zurich and Geneva, he said.

Should a deal materialise, REC will be the fifth Indian issuer to tap the Swiss franc bond market this year.

REC, which appointed Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), RBS and UBS as arrangers in May, said at the time it was looking to raise around $200 million to $300 million equivalent from the Swiss market. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tony Munroe)