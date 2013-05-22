MUMBAI May 22 India's Rural Electrification
Corp Ltd has attracted strong demand for its
subordinate bond sale, with bids of over 25 billion rupees
($452.20 million), said three traders with knowledge of the
deal.
The state-run firm has set a coupon of 8.06 percent for its
10-year unsecured subordinate bonds, compared with the company's
senior bonds of a similar tenure that are trading at 8.01
percent, they added.
Rural Electrification is aiming to raise at least 5 billion
rupees via the bond sale.
($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)